Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $439.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.25.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

