Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.26. 231,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,122,994. The firm has a market cap of $274.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.