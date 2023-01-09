Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,451,000 after buying an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after buying an additional 161,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

