Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $8,039,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $11.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $397.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $589.57. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

