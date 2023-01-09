Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.66. 251,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,148. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $418.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

