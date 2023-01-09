Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,045 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,906.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. 3,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

