Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 294 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,740,000 after acquiring an additional 244,965 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 81,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $114.49.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.