Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 743 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.87. 73,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,900. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

