Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $119.08. 3,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,152. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.