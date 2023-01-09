Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $418,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,550. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

