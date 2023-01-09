Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna by 21.1% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 105.0% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 209,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.50. 42,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,270. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $241.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,267,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,972,119.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,267,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,972,119.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $81,117,386. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.