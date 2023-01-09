Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna by 21.1% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 105.0% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 209,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.50. 42,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,270. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $241.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,267,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,972,119.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,267,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,972,119.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $81,117,386. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
