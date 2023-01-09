Monero (XMR) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $158.64 or 0.00920271 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $104.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,238.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00471943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00117530 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00615760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00256844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00251742 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,224,816 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.