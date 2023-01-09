Morgan Stanley Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $303.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.25.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.45. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $292.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

