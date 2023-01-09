MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.13

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 537,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 336,843 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

