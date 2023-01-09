My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $895,478.69

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $895,478.69 and $828,837.61 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.84 or 0.01617581 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008421 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018283 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.60 or 0.01797963 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

