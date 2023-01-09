Nano Price Reaches $0.74 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004246 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $98.34 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,384.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00475699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.33 or 0.00916640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00618240 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00256774 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

