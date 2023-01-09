National Bank Financial Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.00

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

TMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 4,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,425. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 13.3% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth $29,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

