National Bank Financial Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.00

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Trilogy Metals Stock Down 1.1 %
TMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 4,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,425. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
