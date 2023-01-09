National Bankshares Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.32.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.15. 2,052,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$459.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$844,270. In related news, Director William Albert Washington bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$844,270. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$175,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,432,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,593,688.77. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,601.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

