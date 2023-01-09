National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,942 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.15% of National Retail Properties worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,025. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

