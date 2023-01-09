Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12,540.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £125.40 ($151.08) and last traded at £124.50 ($150.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £124.50 ($150.00).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,618.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,733. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48.
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
