Navcoin Market Cap Reaches $3.65 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $12,697.87 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 49.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00114617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00211224 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00061231 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00038877 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,247,041 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

