NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $203.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00009798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.68123394 USD and is up 7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $144,738,053.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

