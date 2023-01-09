Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nevro traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53. Approximately 4,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 500,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVRO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Nevro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Nevro by 72.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.