Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 2.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.