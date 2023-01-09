NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Raised by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NIKE by 261.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $126.15. 250,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.