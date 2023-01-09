NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Acquires Shares of 6,900 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $119.43. 7,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $134.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

