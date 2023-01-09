NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $2.76 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.60. 67,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

