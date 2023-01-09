NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $430,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,697.6% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of TGTX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 160,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

