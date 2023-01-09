Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NWFL stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other Norwood Financial news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $84,323.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $240,670.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $84,323.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $240,670.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $233,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock worth $185,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

