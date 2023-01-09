Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.77. 11,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,016. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $139.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.