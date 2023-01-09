Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $137.92. 8,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $139.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

