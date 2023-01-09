Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $26.92. Nuvalent shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 23,771 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $3,058,378.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,696,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,255 shares of company stock worth $4,395,873 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares in the last quarter.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

