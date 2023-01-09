NXM Price Reaches $41.98 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. NXM has a total market cap of $276.79 million and $70,053.37 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for $41.98 or 0.00242781 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043315 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.14551321 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $68,698.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

