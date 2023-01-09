O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,225,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 207,108 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 99,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 78,949 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

