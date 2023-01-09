Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $230.92 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $230.92 million and approximately $30.27 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.74 or 0.07682406 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00070813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00064563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04034187 USD and is up 8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $30,526,759.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

