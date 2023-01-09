Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

