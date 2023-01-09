Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Olin by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 482,515 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

