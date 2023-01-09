Ontology Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $149.21 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.00 or 0.07680477 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00033768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00070989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00064352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

