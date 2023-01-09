Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Sells $23,896.60 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $23,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Crystal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Roger Crystal sold 5,029 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $101,585.80.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OPNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 48,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,772. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 147.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPNT. Northland Securities lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

