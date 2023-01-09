Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.38. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 79.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,558.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

