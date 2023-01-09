Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004368 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $373.19 million and $16.11 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00444431 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01432517 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.52 or 0.31391004 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.