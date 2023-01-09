Oxen (OXEN) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $219,906.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,204.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00472567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00927146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00117170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00618311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00257215 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,438,710 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.