Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $9.13. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 54,984 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

