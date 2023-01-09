Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.82. 25,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,890. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.34, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.15.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

