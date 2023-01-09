Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $343.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $330.00 to $343.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $308.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $47,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

