Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $52.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE PBA opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $42.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

