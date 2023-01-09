Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $50,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.81 on Monday, reaching $218.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,061. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $311.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

