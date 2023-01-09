Perth Mint Gold Token Price Reaches $1,881.65 on Major Exchanges (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $1,881.65 or 0.10925325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $1,237.35 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 153.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00444615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.73 or 0.01445707 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.98 or 0.31404048 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,192 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

