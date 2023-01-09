Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.