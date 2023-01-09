Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.08. 5,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,425. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

